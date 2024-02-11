Kia Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Girl Figure Skates for Grandfather in Touching Ad

Okay, we’re going to admit that we needed the tissues while watching Kia‘s commercial that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl.

The car company delivered one of the most touching ads that we have seen throughout the evening during the Super Bowl.

The commercial featured a girl performing at a figure skating competition with her dad sitting in the stands next to an empty chair. The girl seemed upset that someone wasn’t able to attend her competition.

After the meet was over, the girl and the dad got into their Kia and drove to a home in the woods, where there was a little ice skating pond next to a house.

The girl was able to perform for her grandfather while he watched from the window and gave her a “perfect 10.”

Watch below!

