Doritos Super Commercial 2024: Jenna Ortega's Abuelas Dina & Mita Fight for Chips

Jenna Ortega has had a huge year with her rising stardom from Wednesday, You, and Scream… and now she’s starring in a Super Bowl commerical.

The 21-year-old actress teamed up with Doritos for the brand’s commercial that aired during the third quarter of the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday night (February 11).

The ad features Jenna going into a convenience store with her abuelas, Dina and Mita. The ladies try to grab the last bag of Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon, but a man steals it from them. They then go on a mad dash around the city to get it back from him.

The whole time, Jenna is looking for her grandmas and finally finds them outside the store with the Doritos… which she takes from them.

Head inside to watch the ad…

