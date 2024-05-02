Tiffany Haddish Drags Henry Cavill While Explaining Why She No Longer Dates Celebrities

Tiffany Haddish opened up about her policy on dating celebrities. In the process, she threw some serious shade at Henry Cavill.

The 44-year-old actress revealed that she’s on the dating app Bumble. However, you won’t see her on Raya, the dating app that caters to celebrities. That’s because she’s no longer interested in dating fellow stars.

“All the famous guys I used to think, ‘Oh, I would love to do it to him,’ I know them now and I’m like, ‘No,’” she said in a recent interview. Tiffany continued, using Henry as an example.

“I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he’s so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward,” she told the LA Times. “It was like, ‘This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he’d be more comfortable.’”

Tiffany continued, saying, “Or maybe he’s just never had a Black woman be like, ‘What’s up? What’s your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I’ll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?’ But he’s still beautiful.”

Aside from not being interested in celebrities, Tiffany added that she’s ending all romances after nine months now.

