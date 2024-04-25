Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Uses Fake Twitter Account to Clap Back at Trolls

Tiffany Haddish is spilling a big secret!

While promoting her new book I Curse You with Joy at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Sunday (April 21), the 44-year-old actress and comedian revealed that she has a fake Twitter account so that she can clap back at haters.

Keep reading to find out more…“And then the internet came out and people got the freedom to talk about whatever they want to talk about. And now I wish I was back to illiterate again,” Tiffany joked during a panel discussion, according to People.

“So people show me to talk about me,” Tiffany added. “I don’t know why y’all talking about me so damn much, but that’s okay. I like to talk about you too.”

Tiffany went on to say she “made me a fake page and now I’m talking about s–t. How about that? ‘Why is this lady attacking me?’ You talk about what goes around comes around, don’t worry.”

“I don’t know about fake Instagram, but I definitely got fake Twitter,” Tiffany responded when was asked whether she uses a “Finsta,” aka a Fake Instagram account.

“I mean a fake X, a fake X,” Tiffany corrected herself.

Tiffany will be releasing her book I Curse You with Joy on May 7.