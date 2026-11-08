Chynna Phillips & Billy Baldwin Reveal New Marriage Struggles While Living in Separate Homes

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Chynna Phillips and Billy Baldwin are opening up about the problems they’re still facing in their marriage after more than 30 years together.

The 58-year-old Wilson Phillips singer and the 63-year-old actor recently revealed that they’re living in separate homes again, and now they’re sharing more details about their relationship struggles.

In a new video posted on Saturday (November 7), the couple discussed their communication problems, different emotional needs and why they sometimes have trouble understanding each other.

They’re also preparing to launch a new YouTube series that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at their efforts to work through their marriage issues.

Chynna Phillips & Billy Baldwin Open Up About Their Marriage Problems

The couple discussed their different communication styles in a new video promoting their upcoming YouTube series, Holding On.

Billy recalled advice they received from a marriage therapist years ago, who encouraged them to identify the one thing they each needed most from their relationship and make an effort to provide it.

The idea was simple: Each spouse should make a consistent effort to meet the other’s most important need.

However, Chynna and Billy admitted that putting the advice into practice hasn’t always been easy.

They explained that Chynna tends to have a more relaxed approach to life, while Billy describes himself as more intense and focused on getting things done.

“It can be intense. It could be urgent or intense,” Billy admitted while describing his communication style.

Chynna explained that what she wants from him is “gentle, healing, loving communication.”

The couple also discussed their different expectations when it comes to emotional and physical intimacy.

“I think I want the physical intimacy that leads to the emotional intimacy that she’s looking for,” Billy explained.

Chynna encouraged her husband to let go of some of his stress, while Billy acknowledged that his communication style can sometimes upset her.

“I’d love to see you let go a little more in your life. Just let go of all the strains and stresses,” Chynna told him.

Their conversations are part of the new series, which is scheduled to launch on November 17.

Why Are Chynna Phillips & Billy Baldwin Living Separately?

The couple recently revealed that they’re once again living in separate homes, although they have not announced a breakup or plans to divorce.

In an October video, Chynna explained that their marriage had been going through a particularly difficult period before Billy moved into a guesthouse approximately 50 yards away.

She said the change appeared to be helping their relationship.

Billy also recalled Chynna expressing that she wanted to spend her life with him, but preferred doing so in neighboring spaces.

This isn’t the first time they’ve tried living apart.

Back in November 2024, Chynna revealed that she was living in Santa Barbara while Billy stayed in Beverly Hills.

At the time, she explained that they still loved each other but sometimes needed space.

The couple eventually moved back in together, with Chynna confirming in late 2024 that they had reconsidered their arrangement.

Now, they’re trying a similar approach again while continuing to work on their marriage.

Chynna and Billy married in 1995 and share three adult children, Jameson, Vance and Brooke.

They previously explained why they decided to live in separate homes, revealing how the arrangement affected their relationship.

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