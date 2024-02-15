Amy Schumer Addresses Comments About Her Face: 'I Feel Strong & Beautiful'

Amy Schumer is speaking out and responding to people commenting on her face.

The 42-year-old actress has had people on social media, criticizing her appearance during recent promo stops for her show Life & Beth, with people commenting about how her face look puffy.

House before the second season drops on Hulu, Amy took to Instagram to respond to the comments about how she looks.

“At midnight tonight! Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu and thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now,” Amy wrote. “I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

She continues, “Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book ‘all in her head‘ does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

“Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy”

