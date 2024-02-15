Jonny Lee Miller Recalls Parachuting Date with Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie in Rare New Interview

Jonny Lee Miller is sharing some very rare comments about his ex-wife Angelina Jolie!

If you didn’t know, the 51-year-old Elementary actor and the 48-year-old Maleficent actress were married from 1996 to 2000 after meeting on set of the 1995 movie Hackers.

In a new interview on Radio X, Jonny recalled going on a parachuting date with a “fearless” Angelina.

Keep reading to find out more…“How have you ever tried to impress the object of your affection?” host Johnny Vaughan asked.

After taking a moment to think, Jonny started laughing and said, “I jumped out of an airplane…Well, it wasn’t my idea.”

When asked why he would do such a thing, Jonny answered, “I was dating a young lady called Angelina. And she she said, ‘Let’s do something exciting this weekend.’”

Angelina was able to convince Jonny to travel to Hemet, a city just outside of Los Angeles, where they ended up jumping out of a plane together.

“She is cool as a cucumber,” Jonny said of Angelina. “Fearless, that woman.”

If you missed the news, Angelina will reprise one of her most iconic roles in a new movie!