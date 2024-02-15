Top Stories
Zendaya Changes Into Second 'Dune' Premiere Look as Back of Initial Mugler Outfit Goes Viral

Zendaya Changes Into Second 'Dune' Premiere Look as Back of Initial Mugler Outfit Goes Viral

Thu, 15 February 2024 at 10:43 pm

Nicola Peltz Addresses Comments Saying She Doesn't Work, Talks Years Long Process of Making 'Lola'

Nicola Peltz Addresses Comments Saying She Doesn't Work, Talks Years Long Process of Making 'Lola'

Nicola Peltz is reacting to those on social media saying she doesn’t work.

The 29-year-old actress just released her new movie Lola last week, which she not only stars in, but also wrote, directed and produced.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I get a lot of mean comments on my Instagram that, unfortunately, I do read, and they always comment, ‘She doesn’t work,’” she told Byrdie. “And that’s fair, and I don’t blame them for saying that because it’s not like I’m posting my Lola experience every step of the way. But I really have been working on Lola for six years. It’s such a massively long process.”

While she may face mean comments on social media, she praises her family as support.

“Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart,” she shared. “I’m so close to mine and Brooklyn’s family and I think there’s no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It’s such a blessing, and I never take it for granted.”

Speaking of her husband Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola recently revealed why she cut his cameo from her new movie Lola.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nicola Peltz