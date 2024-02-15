Nicola Peltz Addresses Comments Saying She Doesn't Work, Talks Years Long Process of Making 'Lola'

Nicola Peltz is reacting to those on social media saying she doesn’t work.

The 29-year-old actress just released her new movie Lola last week, which she not only stars in, but also wrote, directed and produced.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I get a lot of mean comments on my Instagram that, unfortunately, I do read, and they always comment, ‘She doesn’t work,’” she told Byrdie. “And that’s fair, and I don’t blame them for saying that because it’s not like I’m posting my Lola experience every step of the way. But I really have been working on Lola for six years. It’s such a massively long process.”

While she may face mean comments on social media, she praises her family as support.

“Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart,” she shared. “I’m so close to mine and Brooklyn’s family and I think there’s no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It’s such a blessing, and I never take it for granted.”

Speaking of her husband Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola recently revealed why she cut his cameo from her new movie Lola.