'Life & Beth' Season 2 Cast - 12 Stars Confirmed to Return to Hulu Series

Life & Beth returns for its second season on Hulu this week!

The drama/comedy series focuses on Beth, whose life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

In the second season, as Beth and John’s relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

Check out the trailer here!

Click through to see who is returning for Life & Beth season two…