Drea De Matteo Shares How OnlyFans 'Saved' Her Life

Drea De Matteo is opening up about her experience on OnlyFans.

In a new interview, the 52-year-old The Sopranos actress admitted that while she at first had hesitations about joining the adult subscription platform, it ended up saving her from financial ruin.

Keep reading to find out more…After losing acting jobs and running low on money, Drea decided to sign up for OnlyFans and within just minutes of launching her account, she made a lifesaving amount of money.

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly. I wanted to try and sell it before they took it,” Drea recalled to The Daily Mail. “At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up.”

After she started uploading pictures to the site, she made enough money in “five minutes” to pay back her real estate company, which kept the sale of her home.

“It saved us. OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent,” Drea said. “I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us. Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids.”

Drea admitted that she initially “didn’t want” to join OnlyFans and received “a lot of heat for doing it and it went f–king viral and people went nuts.”

Originally, Drea said that she and husband Robby Staebler planed to create a podcast on the site and put the sexy content behind a paywall.

“That was what it was going to be originally, you know, like with him rubbing my feet because you have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there,” she said.

Drea now loves seeing her adult content and “feels good” looking back at her photos.

“For the most part like I look good, and the best part about it is I get to be heavier,” Drea said. “I don’t look good in the pictures if I’m skinny. Before photo shoot, I get to eat and eat. I get to bulk up to look better.”

She then said that she’s now on a “carb loading” diet, adding, “I’m just being an Italian lady in the world, eating spaghetti and pasta and steak.”

