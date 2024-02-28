Robert Pattinson Competed With 9 Actors to Play Edward in 'Twilight' (Including Multiple Castmates & Someone Who Called the Role 'Stupid')

Robert Pattinson landed a star-making role playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise. However, he almost wasn’t cast over concerns he wasn’t attractive enough for the part.

Yeah, we can’t believe it either!

At the time, Robert had already established himself as an emerging talent in Hollywood with his portrayal of Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter movies. However, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke recently revealed the shocking concerns about the actor’s appearance, which almost cost him the role.

Thankfully, the studio saw reason and agreed to cast Robert in the part. He played the lead, sparkling vampire in the blockbuster adaptations of author Stephenie Meyer‘s beloved novels.

Now that we’ve learned about the concerns, you might be interested in seeing who else was in the running to act alongside Kristen Stewart in the mega-popular saga.

Thousands of actors auditioned for the role, but a much smaller list of frontrunners and A-listers were actually considered. The shortlist includes a Schitt’s Creek star, several actors who booked other roles in Twilight and someone who admitted that they later regretted their audition.

It also includes Stephenie‘s first choice for Edward, who only learned that he was in the running years after the fact!

Who all was up for the star-making role? We pulled together a handy list and everything the actors have said about their auditions.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of Robert Pattinson’s biggest competition for the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight…