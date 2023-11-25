'Twilight' Director Says Studio Didn't Think Robert Pattinson Was Attractive Enough to Play Edward

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke is revealing why the studio was initially hesitant to cast Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen.

The 37-year-old actor played the iconic vampire in all five Twilight movies, released each year from 2008 to 2012.

During a recent appearance on the Watchalong podcast, Catherine, 68, recently explained how Robert‘s appearance wasn’t up to the Summit Entertainment’s standard.

“When he came over to my house, he had black bangs for hair and was kind of out of shape because he was hanging out at the pub all the time,” she recalled of his audition. “I thought ‘it works not just in person, but it works on screen.’ I had to be sure. Of course in person I just got carried away, but you have to be sure — does it really translate [to the screen]?”

Catherine then described how the studio responded to the possibility of Robert landing the role.

“I sent it to Summit and he went over to meet them,” she said. “They called me back and go, ‘Do you think you can make this guy look good?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do. Did you see his cheekbones? We’re doing a makeover on the hair and everything and he’s going to start working out and he’s going to be gorgeous.’ But they didn’t believe it at first. He walked over there with a stained shirt… It was Rob.”

