Kaley Cuoco Captures Daughter Matilda Saying 'Mama' for First Time

Kaley Cuoco had an especially joyful Thanksgiving this year!

The 37-year-old Big Bang Theory star captured her daughter Matilda uttering her very first “mama.”

Kaley shared the adorable moment on her Instagram Story on Thursday (November 23).

In the clip, Kaley was delighted to hear Matilda repeat “mama” after her.

Kaley exclaimed, “Mama?! You just said mama? What was that?”

To celebrate the holiday, Kaley also posted a photo of herself, Matilda, and Tom Pelphrey as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a family of three.

Kaley captioned the photo: “”Grateful is an understatement‼️🍁 We are so thankful for our amazing, loving families and this little bundle of heaven. Tildy’s first thanksgiving was perfect! 🍁💫🩷 🥹@tommypelphrey.”

Earlier this year, Kaley Cuoco opened up about her daughter Matilda‘s obsession with the Jonas Brothers.