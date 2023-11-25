Top Stories
Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Paris Hilton &amp; Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Sat, 25 November 2023 at 1:25 am

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Stabbed in Prison

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Stabbed in Prison

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin has been stabbed in prison.

The former Minneapolis police officer is currently serving a 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence for the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

On Friday (November 24), Derek was stabbed by another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institute in Tucson, Ariz., the Associated Press reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the outlet, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated individual was attacked at around 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday.

A statement said that employees responded and performed “life-saving measures” before the inmate was taken to a hospital for further treatment. It was also noted that no employees were injured as a result of the incident.

In other news, a high-profile former athlete just learned that he’s getting out of prison soon.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Derek Chauvin, George Floyd

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images