Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Stabbed in Prison

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin has been stabbed in prison.

The former Minneapolis police officer is currently serving a 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence for the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

On Friday (November 24), Derek was stabbed by another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institute in Tucson, Ariz., the Associated Press reports.

According to the outlet, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated individual was attacked at around 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday.

A statement said that employees responded and performed “life-saving measures” before the inmate was taken to a hospital for further treatment. It was also noted that no employees were injured as a result of the incident.

