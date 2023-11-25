Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2023 at 2:04 am

Cher Shares Update on Progress of Her Upcoming Memoir

Cher Shares Update on Progress of Her Upcoming Memoir

Cher is writing her memoir, and is opening up about how the process is going.

The 77-year-old singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (November 23), and provided an update on the progress of the upcoming book.

Keep reading to find out more…

Cher explained that writing her memoir hasn’t been easy.

“I just totally chickened out,” she said. “I didn’t put in some things that needed to be put in. And they’re not comfortable, but they need to be put in so I have to go back and man up.”

She added, “I’ve lived too long and done too much and so it’s like it should be the encyclopedia.”

Cher is coming off of her very first holiday album, titled Christmas, which she released on October 20.

If you missed it, Cher recently revealed what she thinks about her own voice.

Watch the full clip of Cher’s conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show…
Photos: Getty Images
