Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Paul Rudd is sharing how he got in shape to play Ant-Man.

The 54-year-old actor has played the superhero, also known as Scott Lang, in five Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, including 2023′s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

During a recent appearance on the Off Menu podcast, Paul revealed some details about the restrictive diet he had to follow while preparing to play Ant-Man.

“When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he said. “That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it.’ Yeah, it was great. It wasn’t flavored, I wasn’t gonna go crazy.”

Paul also clarified that he stuck to the same diet for all of his MCU films.

“Once you’re in it, it’s actually not too hard,” he stated, adding that it didn’t bother him to eat “really boring food, every time, over and over again,” given that he’d awake with “tons of energy” as a result.

When asked if his Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame co-stars would compare their diets and training, Paul detailed his experience with his fellow actors.

“I mean, I think people kind of are,” he said. “But I also think I worked out harder than anyone, I would eat better than everyone, and I looked worse than all of them. I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad. Not even like great.”

He added, “I remember on Endgame, Chris Hemsworth would always have these Tupperware containers and he’s eating this gruel of just a mash of stuff. He’s working out, and then you stand next to a guy like that, and I just think, ‘Well, what’s the point of any of this?’ Why am I killing myself when that can exist, and then I look at myself and this exists. I can never achieve that. … That was the good thing that it was Ant-Man, it isn’t Thor. But I tried to work out, and it didn’t work.”

