Cher Reveals She's Not a Cher Fan & Doesn't Like Her Own Voice

Cher is apparently not a big fan of herself!

During an interview with Paper magazine, the 77-year-old hitmaker revealed that she doesn’t really love her own singing voice.

Cher explained her reasoning behind that surprising comment and had lots of critques for herself.

The singer, who’s known as the “Goddess of Pop,” reflected on her long and successful music career.

“I’ve made so many albums, and some of the ones I thought were as good as I could like an album of mine weren’t hits,” she explained. “And then other ones that I was not that excited about [were].”

“I’m not a Cher fan, but I like doing it,” Cher added. She noted, “I just never liked my voice that much.”

The Burlesque star joked that if she had a say in the matter, she’d prefer a different voice. “But I didn’t get my choice,” she said. “I got my mother’s voice.” Cher clarified that she does like the voice for her mother – just not for herself.

The actress described her tone as “weird.” She explained, “It doesn’t sound like a man, it doesn’t sound like a woman. I’m somewhere more in between. I have this strange style.”

“I do what you do when you can’t hold a note: I don’t pronounce my Rs,” she told Paper. “I guess some consonants are hard to sing, so I just gotta leave them open.”

