Oscar Pistorius Wins Parole Hearing, Mother of Reeva Steenkamp Speaks Out

Oscar Pistorius will soon be out of prison.

The 37-year-old former Olympic runner was sentenced to 13 years and five months in 2017 for the murder of his then-29-year-old girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp when he fired a gun four times through the bathroom door of his house in February 2013.

On Friday (November 24), the Department of Correctional Services in South Africa granted Oscar parole following a hearing. His parole will take effect on January 5, 2024.

According to TMZ, the conditions of Oscar‘s parole state that he must stay and live in the area of Pretoria and will require permission from authorities to leave.

He will also have to join a court-ordered anger management program and take part in community service. All of the aforementioned terms will be in place for five years.

Reeva‘s mother, June Steenkamp, did not attend Oscar‘s parole hearing. She said that she “cannot muster the energy to face him again at this stage.”

At his first hearing in March, June told reporters outside the court that she believes Oscar was “not remorseful or rehabilitated” after murdering her daughter and that he belonged behind bars, per Sky Sports.

