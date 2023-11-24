Top Stories
Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Paris Hilton &amp; Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 10:02 pm

13 'Cobra Kai' Actors Who Reprised Roles from 'Karate Kid' Movies - See Every Star Who Returned!

13 'Cobra Kai' Actors Who Reprised Roles from 'Karate Kid' Movies - See Every Star Who Returned!

Amid the news that Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are returning for a brand new Karate Kid movie, let’s take a look at all the Karate Kid actors who have reprised their roles in the series Cobra Kai.

If you didn’t know, Cobra Kai was originally a YouTube Red series, but then Netflix bought the rights to the show after two seasons and it has grown so much in popularity since then.

The show features the movies’ lead actors Ralph and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, plus there are plenty of other original stars who came back for the television series.

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the Karate Kid actors who returned for Cobra Kai…

Photos: Netflix
