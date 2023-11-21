Ralph Macchio & Jackie Chan Team Up for New 'Karate Kid' Movie!

We’re getting a new Karate Kid movie!

On Tuesday (November 21), Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan announced that they will be reprising their roles for a new Karate Kid movie, and they’re currently on a search for a new teen star.

“Hi everyone! We’ve got big news,” Jackie began in their announcement video, before Ralph jumped in with, “We’re starring in a new Karate Kid movie together.”

“That’s big news, but we even have bigger news,” Jackie continued. “We’re looking for the next Karate Kid.”

“That’s right — the global search for the star of our new film starts right now. So let’s wax on, wax off, everybody,” Ralph said, quoting Mr. Miyagi’s (played by the late Pat Morita) famous line in the original movie.

The video then directed hopeful stars to KarateKidCasting.com for more information.

Ralph played Daniel LaRusso in the first three Karate Kid movies, which were released in 1984, 1986, and 1989. He then reprised his role for the Cobra Kai spinoff series, which premiered in 2018.

Jackie starred opposite Jaden Smith in 2010′s Karate Kid reboot.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle from a screenplay by Rob Lieber, the new Karate Kid movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 13, 2024.