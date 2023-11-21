'I'm a Star' Lyrics from 'Wish' Movie: Listen to Ariana DeBose & the Animals Perform the Song!

The new Disney movie Wish features a song where the lead character Asha sings with a bunch of talking animals and plants… and it’s one of the most enjoyable moments of the movie!

Ariana DeBose‘s Asha and the cast perform “I’m a Star” when the special star comes down to grant some wishes.

The star grants the power of speech to Asha’s goat Valentino, voiced by Alan Tudyk, and all of the animals and plants in the forest.

“Well, you don’t have to look too hard / We’re here for all your question marks / If you’re tryna figure out just who you are / Don’t look far / In the sky, and your front yard / In your heart and in the scars / If you really wanna know just who you are / You’re a star,” they lyrics read.

