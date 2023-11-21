Matt Bomer Turned Down Role In 'Barbie' Movie, Reveals Reason Why

Matt Bomer could’ve been one of the stars of the Barbie movie!

The 46-year-old Fellow Travelers star has recently revealed that he actually turned down a role as one of the Kens in the box office smash hit based on the Mattel dolls.

In a new interview, Matt shared that he did actually audition before turning down the opportunity to be in the film.

Get the scoop on why he turned it down inside…

“I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens — and I dressed differently for all of them,” he told Vanity Fair of his audition. “I recorded the lines of the other person’s dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond.”

However, after speaking with director Greta Gerwig, he ultimately decided that he didn’t want to do it, as he didn’t want to “spend extensive time away from his family,” the mag said.

If you didn’t know, most of the production on Barbie actually took place in London, before filming exterior scenes in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Find out what other stars turned roles in the Barbie movie!