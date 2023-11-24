Top Stories
Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 10:51 pm

Louis Tomlinson Takes a Break From Tour, Hangs Out at Pub With Friends

Louis Tomlinson Takes a Break From Tour, Hangs Out at Pub With Friends

Louis Tomlinson is enjoying some leisure time away from the big stage!

The 31-year-old former One Direction member was spotted on Friday (November 24) hanging out in front of a pub with friends in London.

Louis sported a casual ensemble made up of a sweatshirt, jacket, and blue jeans.

If you didn’t know, Louis is currently on a break from his Faith in the Future World Tour before it picks up again in January 2024.

The “Bigger Than Me” singer has performed shows in North America and Europe in recent months.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Louis Tomlinson in London…
louis tomlinson hanging outside pub01
louis tomlinson hanging outside pub02
louis tomlinson hanging outside pub03
louis tomlinson hanging outside pub04
louis tomlinson hanging outside pub05
louis tomlinson hanging outside pub06

Photos: Backgrid
