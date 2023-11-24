Louis Tomlinson Takes a Break From Tour, Hangs Out at Pub With Friends

Louis Tomlinson is enjoying some leisure time away from the big stage!

The 31-year-old former One Direction member was spotted on Friday (November 24) hanging out in front of a pub with friends in London.

Louis sported a casual ensemble made up of a sweatshirt, jacket, and blue jeans.

If you didn’t know, Louis is currently on a break from his Faith in the Future World Tour before it picks up again in January 2024.

The “Bigger Than Me” singer has performed shows in North America and Europe in recent months.

