Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2!

Fri, 24 November 2023 at 11:59 pm

Viola Davis' Top 10 Movies, According to Critics

Viola Davis' Top 10 Movies, According to Critics

Viola Davis has more than made her mark in Hollywood, having both an Oscar and and Emmy to her name.

Although the 58-year-old actress is best known for her brilliant portrayal of Annalise Keating in the TV series How to Get Away with Murder, she has also featured in a number of critically acclaimed movies!

Most recently, Viola appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as the villainous Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

However, the Hunger Games prequel film doesn’t figure among Viola‘s top 10 films based on their Rotten Tomatoes critic scores.

Thus, we compiled a list of the star’s highest-rated movies!

Continue through the slideshow to discover Viola Davis’ top 10 movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes critics…

