Snoop Dogg Reveals How Much Money He Was Offered to Post Naughty Content on OnlyFans

Snoop Dogg was reportedly offered an impressive fortune to post his nudes on OnlyFans.

The 52-year-old rapper is best known for his slick flow and cool personality. However, while on Slink Johnson’s Wake & Bake With Double S Express podcast this week, he revealed that he got an offer to show pole on the subscription-based network where many share porn.

You won’t believe how much he was offered for naughty content.

Read more about Snoop Dogg’s OnlyFans offer…

Snoop explained that someone told him how they made $20 million on the service. They told him, “OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You can do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.”

It was an impressive offer, but one that he wasn’t even tempted by thanks to his longtime wife Shante Broadus.

The rapper noted that there “ain’t no way in the world she’s gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out. For no amount of money.”

