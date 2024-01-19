Alec Baldwin Indicted Again for Involuntary Manslaughter, His Lawyers Respond with Brief Statement

Alec Baldwin is facing a new indictment as part of the investigation into the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

It’s expected that the actor is going to be charged once again with involuntary manslaughter after new evidence was reviewed.

Hutchins died in October 2021 when Baldwin was holding a gun that went off while he was rehearsing a scene. The shot killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he never pulled the trigger.

Baldwin was initially charged back in January 2023, but the charges were dropped a few months later amid questions about whether the gun was properly functioning. Now, there’s new evidence.

THR reports that the new evidence suggests “that the gun he was holding had been modified.”

Baldwin‘s attorneys said in a brief statement on Friday (January 19), “We look forward to our day in court.”

If convicted, Baldwin faces 18 months in prison.

