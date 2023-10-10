Top Stories
Ariana Grande's Divorce Settlement: New Details Revealed, Including Several Rules Dalton Gomez Must Follow

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 12:58 am

Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria Make Rare Public Appearance With All Seven Kids!

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have a very large family and they just made a rare public appearance together!

The 65-year-old 30 Rock actor was joined by his wife and all seven of their children while attending the Chairman’s Reception at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival on Saturday (October 7) in East Hampton, N.Y.

The couple posed for photos with their little ones – Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Maria, 2, and Ilaria, 1

Eduardo looked so cute in his Spider-Man pajamas!

Just last month, Alec took to Instagram to share a rare photo of all the kids!

Along with his seven kids with Hilaria, Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 27, who welcomed her first child, daughter Holland, with boyfriend Andre Allen Anjos (AKA RAC) in May 2023.

In an interview from earlier this summer, Hilaria talked about raising the seven kids with Alec, revealed if she likes being pregnant, if they have nannies, and so much more.
Photos: Getty
