Eric Dane Spotted Filming 'Bad Boys 4' with Will Smith & Martin Lawrence (Photos)

If you didn’t already know that Eric Dane is playing the villain in Bad Boys 4, these new set photos will reveal that plot point for you!

The 51-year-old actor was seen holding a gun to co-star Martin Lawrence‘s head while filming a scene on Thursday afternoon (February 29) in Miami, Fla.

Eric was involved in a shoot-out moment with Will Smith‘s character and Martin appeared to be in the middle of it all.

Bad Boys 4 is just months away from hitting theaters. It’s expected to be released on June 7 and some of the returning franchise cast members include Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig. Production on the movie was put on hold because of the Hollywood strikes so it looks like they’re finishing the project right now!

See more set photos from earlier in the week.