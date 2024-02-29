Top Stories
Thu, 29 February 2024 at 9:34 pm

Sienna Miller Hangs Out with Kiernan Shipka at Chloé's Paris Fashion Week Show

Sienna Miller and Kiernan Shipka sit together in the front row while attending the Chloé fashion show during Paris Fashion Week!

The ladies were among the star-studded crowd at the fashion event on Thursday (February 29) in Paris, France.

More stars in attendance included Kathryn Newton, Thomasin McKenzie, Marisa Abela, Alexa Chung, Liya Kebede, Clemence Posey, and Georgia May Jagger with mom Jerry Hall.

Sienna opened up about her boho chic style to WWD.

“It was so long ago that it’s become vintage, so I’ve now got all these great things that are very much on trend again and I think it’s why I’m so excited about this show,” she said at the show. “It feels like such a nostalgic throwback to a time that was actually really joyful and creative — and yeah, now I like it.”

Photos: Getty
