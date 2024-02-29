'Blue Bloods' Star Vanessa Ray Welcomes First Child with Landon Beard, Couple Adopts Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Ray and her husband Landon Beard!

The 42-year-old Blue Bloods star and the 44-year-old actor just welcomed their first child, who was actually born in November.

Vanessa and Landon shared the exciting news with People, revealing they adopted a baby boy and have been focused on his early months.

She revealed his name is Isaac Ray Beard and he was born on November 7th.

“My husband and I weren’t totally sure if we were going to have kids, at what point in our life that made sense and all those things,” Vanessa shared. “I was at work one day, honestly I was about to do a family dinner and I just had this overwhelming sensation of family and what I love about our life and all of these things.”

Vanessa shared that one of the first people she told about deciding to adopt was her co-star Bridget Moynahan, who told her she needed to talk to Peter Hermann, because he and his wife Mariska Hargitay adopted.

The Blue Bloods actress had never met Peter before, but lucky for her, she had a scene with him in the next script. If you didn’t know, Peter has a recurring guest star role on Blue Bloods as Jack Boyle, who is Bridget‘s character Erin’s ex husband.

“Graciously, he really held our hand and walked us through everything that we would need to know about adoption,” Vanessa recalled. “It’s a lot of first dates almost. It almost feels like there’s a ton of heartbreak that comes along with it.”

After starting the adoption process, Vanessa and Landon had entered their information on an adoption website, and within a couple weeks they were on a plane to meet a potential birth mother.

“It went super fast,” she revealed. “She was like, ‘He’s due in four weeks, so we have to do this quickly.’ We were like, ‘Whoa, okay.’”

Since everything happened so fast, they didn’t have much time to prepare, and Vanessa shared that their friends rallied around them to help with a nursery in 24 hours, after finding out they were adopting Isaac.

The meaning behind Isaac‘s name is super sweet and goes back to several years before he was born.

“My husband was like, ‘Hey remember when we were on that hike and we were broken up and you had mentioned the name Isaac and how isn’t that the most beautiful thing, the best way to respond is laughing and rejoicing?” she shared.

“He’s like, ‘I think that’s the name.’ I was like, ‘That’s the name,’” Vanessa continued. “I guess that name has been with us for a long time. We never knew we’d ever have to use it and here we are. He is a lot of laughing and a lot of rejoicing.”

Congratulations on the new addition to the family, Vanessa and Landon!!