Camila Mendes & Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso Face the Music In New Movie 'Música' - Watch the Trailer!

The trailer for Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso‘s upcoming movie Música has finally arrived!

The 29-year-old actress and the 32-year-old entertainer met while working on the film, and started dating afterward.

In addition to starring, Rudy also co-wrote and directed the feature, which is inspired by his real life.

Música is a coming-of-age love story that follows an aspiring creator with synesthesia, who must come to terms with an uncertain future, while navigating the pressures of love, family and his Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey.

Also starring in the movie are one of Camila‘s IRL best friends Francesca Reale, JB Smoove and Rudy‘s real life mom Maria Mancuso!

Camila will also serve as executive producer, while Rudy also composed the music and choreographed.

Música will make it’s world premiere on March 13th at the upcoming 2024 SXSW Festival, and it will stream on Prime Video starting April 4th.

This marks Camila‘s second film to premiere on Prime Video, following Upgraded, which released in February.