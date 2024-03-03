Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sydney Sweeney had a steamy encounter with Bowen Yang and doubled down on jokes about the affair rumors between her and Glen Powell while hosting Saturday Night Live tonight (March 2).

The 26-year-old actress said that rumors linking her to her Anyone But You costar last year were the “craziest” of all time during her opening monologue. However, she played them up for laughs during a skit later in the show.

Head inside to watch two of Sydney Sweeney’s SNL skits…

In it, she was on a date with Andrew Dismukes. However, Sydney brought the evening to an end by informing her castmate that she’d “cheated on him” with her boss.

Glen walked onstage, and she left Andrew alone at her dinner table.

In another skit, she had a short but racy relationship with Bowen, who revealed that he was “full-hetero” and just appeared gay on the show. Lucky for him, Sydney‘s type is “gay-presenting Asian podcasters.”

“Bowen just plays gay on the show because it’s a shortcut to laughs,” Heidi Gardner informed Sydney before sparks started flying.

However, the skit ended with her getting played.

If you missed it, Glen previously revealed who fueled the rumors he and Sydney were having an affair.

Press play on the skits below…