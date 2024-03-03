Top Stories
Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles &amp; Kate Middleton's Absences

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sun, 03 March 2024 at 2:53 am

Harry Styles Was Up for Roles in 8 Movies but Didn't Book Them (Including 2 That Premiered in 2024!)

Harry Styles Was Up for Roles in 8 Movies but Didn't Book Them (Including 2 That Premiered in 2024!)

Harry Styles is best known for his addictive pop bops. However, he’s also a budding movie star!

The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner made his big screen debut in 2017′s Dunkirk. Since then, he’s pursued a career as a movie star while still ruling the charts with his music.

He was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and led two acclaimed films in 2022 alone. Like any other actor, though, Harry has been in the running for some major roles that he did not end up landing.

Some of those he was only considered at early phases in the casting projects. Others he auditioned for before someone else was cast. Harry even passed on a couple of projects for various reasons!

We gathered together everything we know about the roles that Harry was considered for. The list even includes two movies that were already released in 2024.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the movies that Harry Styles could have starred in…

