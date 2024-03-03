Top Stories
Sun, 03 March 2024 at 3:04 am

Sun, 03 March 2024

15 Soap Opera Power Couples That are Together in Real Life, Including 1 That Would Mark Their 50th Anniversary This Year



Love stories on all of our favorite soap operas are usually riddled with drama, and they certainly aren’t all built to last.

However, the sets of these sudsers are apparently a great place for actors to meet their one true love. In fact, over the years, many costars have gotten together in real life.

Like the characters they play, they don’t all stay together. In fact, we rounded up 15 relationships between soap stars that did not go the distance. However, there are just as many power couples who are currently together in 2024.

The list includes one couple that’s been engaged for two years, one who welcomed their first child just a few months ago and another that would celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary later this year!

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the couples who have soap operas to thank for their love stories…

