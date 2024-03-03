Every Winner of 'The Masked Singer,' Ranked in Popularity From Lowest to Highest

The Masked Singer is back with a new season Wednesday (March 6) at 8 p.m. ET on FOX!

The reality TV singing competition series first premiered back in January of 2019, following the smash success of the original show in South Korea.

In the show, different stars sing songs while wearing costumes and masks concealing their identities, as a panel of judges tries to guess who they are throughout the season.

The show’s hosted by Nick Cannon, and the contestants featured over the years include A-list musicians, actors, controversial politicians and public figures and sports stars.

Over the years, there have been some pretty big winners who’ve made it to the end – and their platform has only grown bigger on social media.

We’ve put together every winner of The Masked Singer, and ranked them according to their Instagram following.

Find out who is the most popular winner of The Masked Singer to date…