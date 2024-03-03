'The Chi' Season 6 Part 2 - 4 Guest Stars Joining the Cast!

The Chi is coming back!

Part 2 of Season 6 of the hit Showtime series is set to air on May 10 on the network, and there are several stars joining the show.

The series, from Lena Waithe, is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

In Season 6 Part 1, Emmett and Kiesha’s blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada and Darnell fear for their son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob and Tiff’s cannabis business and Jake’s apparel line took off, and Papa falls for an older woman while questioning his faith at the senseless loss of his beloved father. Kevin landed a big gaming opportunity in Los Angeles, leaving Maisha to fight for her big career move despite manager Jemma’s newly divided attention.

Four stars are taking on recurring guest star roles when Part 2 of Season 6 premieres.

Find out who is joining The Chi…