Lisa Vanderpump Drags Rachel Leviss' 'Ridiculous' Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval

Lisa Vanderpump is taking sides as Rachel “Raquel” Leviss sues former costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

If you missed it, earlier this week the 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum filed legal documents against her former costars. She accuses them of revenge porn and causing damage to her career in the aftermath of the Scandoval – when it was revealed that she was having an affair with Tom.

Lisa, who is not named in the lawsuit, was asked about the situation recently, and she didn’t hesitate to speak her mind.

“That’s ridiculous,” she told TMZ, adding, “I think if you don’t want to have somebody share your porn, then don’t send it to your best friend’s boyfriend.”

The photographer pointed out that Tom allegedly recorded a racy video call without Rachel‘s permission. It’s also been alleged that Ariana sent the clip to the rest of the cast when she saw it.

“She didn’t share it with me,” Lisa said about Ariana. “Why did she leave me out?”

Her final ruling about the situation: “It’s all inappropriate.”

A rep for Rachel issued a statement to the outlet, saying, “A disappointing choice for an executive on the show since victim shaming is a defense mechanism often used by abusers and coming from a person in a position of power can cause even further harm to a person’s mental health.”

Rachel did not appear for the current season of Vanderpump Rules. There have been discussions about her making an appearance in the future.

If you missed it, earlier this month Rachel revealed if she and Tom would ever be friends again. She has recently referred to him as “manipulative” and described how he wanted to go public with their relationship.