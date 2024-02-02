'Vanderpump Rules' EP Talks Possibility of Having Rachel Leviss Back on Bravo Series

Rachel Leviss opted out of returning to Vanderpump Rules for season 11 following Scandoval.

The 29-year-old has previously opened up about her decision to not come back, including how former friend and co-star Ariana Madix influenced her decision.

However, in a new podcast interview, executive producer Alex Baskin was asked if they would ever welcome her back to the show, given everything they know now.

Keep reading to find out more…

During an appearance on Give Them Lala, Lala Kent asked, “Do you think you guys would ever, if Rachel, Raquel, picked up the phone and said, ‘I really think I messed up and I’d like to be back on the show if you’ll have me.’ With everything that you know going behind-the-scenes [would have her back]?”

“I don’t know,” Alex responded. “I mean, I hesitate to say never, but I just, it’s such a far-fetched scenario that I would say right now, we’re good where we are, and I hope she’s good where she is.”

On this week’s season premiere, we even saw Lala reach out to Rachel, which she now regrets doing. Find out why!

Previously, another producer, and several others, has said that Rachel should have returned to the show.

Currently, Rachel is, of course, now sharing her side on her own podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. Just recently, she talked about Tom Sandoval being manipulative, the possibility of being friends with him again, and even that kiss with Tom Schwartz.