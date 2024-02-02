Jeremy Renner Talks Snowplow Accident Recovery & His Bond With 'Avengers' Co-Stars

Jeremy Renner is getting candid about the latest happenings in his life and career.

As one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most prominent stars of the last decade, the 53-year-old actor always has a spotlight on him. Furthermore, Jeremy made headlines a year ago when he was critically injured in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, Jeremy spoke about recovering from his 2023 near-death experience, as well as the bond he shares with his Avengers castmates.

“Recovery is like a one-way road,” he said about the accident. “I wasn’t going to come back from death, which I thought was glorious, by the way. I started getting 18 beats per minute and that’s, you kind of fade, you know? I don’t know if it’s fading into consciousness or just fading out of like heart stoppage.”

The Hurt Locker star admitted that he isn’t afraid of death, and that during this time, he remembered thinking “That everything was, all life was grand. All life just got better. It’s an energetic thing. There’s no time, place or space or color or anything. It’s just a known peace.”

He added, “Now I’m kind of excited for it. To be honest, it’s what life really is. This rock that we’re spinning on and this body and this language that we’re speaking and all these feelings and emotions and conflict is all horse sh-t. It’s meaningless in the scheme of things. Just saying.”

Jeremy also mentioned that his Avengers co-star Anthony Mackie was the first person he saw upon regaining consciousness after his accident.

“He was in Vegas. He shot over and he’s the first person I saw when I woke up and we don’t talk all the time,” Jeremy explained. “We’re not like hanging out all the time because the problem with having, you know, actor friends. Everyone’s so busy and now we’re all parents and we never see each other. We rarely talk to each other, but the connectedness that we have is an always thing.

The star then elaborated on his relationship with his Marvel co-stars, and shared the story behind the original six Avengers actors’ matching tattoos.

“I think we had danced with the idea a couple times, but it didn’t really come down,” he said. “I know Downey’s the one that really pushed it through. I think Scarlett and Chris got it done first in New York, and then Downey hosted at his house the same artist to come down and get me and Hemsworth and Downey together. Ruffalo was the only one that didn’t want to do it and we said, ‘Look, you can be replaced. We’re gonna get Eric Bana. We’re gonna get one of the other Hulks,’ you know what I mean? Ed Norton, come on in. We teased him a heck of a lot about it, but, you know, we respect him, but like, he should have did it. You should have did it, buddy.”

