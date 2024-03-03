Justin Timberlake Shares Birthday Tribute for Wife Jessica Biel, Including Rare Glimpse of Their Children!

Justin Timberlake is celebrating Jessica Biel‘s birthday!

The 43-year-old singer and 42-year-old actress have been married since 2012. Together, they share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

Justin took to Instagram on Sunday (March 3), Jessica‘s birthday, to show some love for his wife and their two children!

The NSYNC member shared a video compilation featuring many candid moments of him and Jessica.

A few moments show a rare glimpse at the couple’s children!

Justin captioned the post, “There ain’t no other way to say it. You’re the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya 🐐!”

