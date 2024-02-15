Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photos of Two Sons with Justin Timberlake on Valentine's Day

Jessica Biel is sharing a rare glimpse into her family life!

On Wednesday (February 14), the 41-year-old 7th Heaven actress took to social media to share a few intimate photos of her husband Justin Timberlake and their two sons – Silas, 8½, and Phineas, 3½ – in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Keep reading to find out more…“Valentines x3 ♥️♥️♥️” Jessica wrote on Instagram along with a few photos of Justin, 43, and their sons playing in the snow.

She also shared a photo of her sons eating breakfast and watching a movie together.

Justin reacted to the post by sharing three red heart emojis in the comments.

Following the release of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears‘ bombshell memoir, Jessica has stood by Justin‘s side. She shared a special note about their bond in a birthday post and supported him in a subtle way after the memoir was first published.