Top Stories
Zendaya Changes Into Second 'Dune' Premiere Look as Back of Initial Mugler Outfit Goes Viral

Zendaya Changes Into Second 'Dune' Premiere Look as Back of Initial Mugler Outfit Goes Viral

Met Gala 2024 - Dress Code, 4 Celebrity Co-Chairs &amp; 2 Honorary Chairs Announced!

Met Gala 2024 - Dress Code, 4 Celebrity Co-Chairs & 2 Honorary Chairs Announced!

Two Actors Join Cast of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2!

Two Actors Join Cast of 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2!

Thu, 15 February 2024 at 6:35 pm

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photos of Two Sons with Justin Timberlake on Valentine's Day

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photos of Two Sons with Justin Timberlake on Valentine's Day

Jessica Biel is sharing a rare glimpse into her family life!

On Wednesday (February 14), the 41-year-old 7th Heaven actress took to social media to share a few intimate photos of her husband Justin Timberlake and their two sons – Silas, 8½, and Phineas, 3½ – in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Keep reading to find out more…“Valentines x3 ♥️♥️♥️” Jessica wrote on Instagram along with a few photos of Justin, 43, and their sons playing in the snow.

She also shared a photo of her sons eating breakfast and watching a movie together.

Justin reacted to the post by sharing three red heart emojis in the comments.

Following the release of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears‘ bombshell memoir, Jessica has stood by Justin‘s side. She shared a special note about their bond in a birthday post and supported him in a subtle way after the memoir was first published.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake