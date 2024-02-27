Kristin Cavallari Spotted in Cabo with Hot 24-Year-Old Model Mark Estes, Goes Instagram Official

Does Kristin Cavallari have a new guy in her life?

The 37-year-old former reality star was spotted on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with hot young model Mark Estes.

TMZ has obtained a photo of Kristin and Mark, 24, riding the airport transfer bus while arriving in town for their getaway.

The outlet reports that “Kristin and Mark were very flirty on the flight over — showing a lot of PDA … and certainly looking like a couple.”

Sources connected to Kristin say that she has been spending time with Mark for “about a month” and it’s unclear if they’re getting romantic.

Kristin has since gone Instagram official with Mark and said “he makes me happy.”

Kristin was previously married to former football player Jay Cutler and they share three children. They split in 2020.

Mark is a former college football player and he founded the fashion company Belmont Acres with some friends. He is part of the Montana Boyz page on TikTok, which has over 450,000 followers. Watch some of their videos below!