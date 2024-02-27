Gary Sinise's Son Mac Has Passed Away at 33

Gary Sinise has shared the devastating news that his son Mac has passed away.

McCanna Anthony “Mac” Sinise died on January 5, 2024 after battling a rare form of cancer for over five years.

Gary opened up about the loss in a blog post on he Gary Sinise Foundation’s website, in which he revealed that Mac recorded an album in the months leading up to his death.

“The week the album went to press, Mac lost his battle with cancer,” Gary wrote in the tribute. “He died on January 5, 2024 at 3:25pm, and was laid to rest on January 23rd. Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can…I am so blessed, fortunate, and proud to be his dad.”

Mac was diagnosed with Chordoma in August 2018, just months after his mom had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Only 300 people a year in the U.S. are affected by Chordoma, which originates in the spine. Gary wrote, “In 70% of the cases the initial tumor can be removed, and it is cured. But in 30% of the cases, perhaps about 90 people per year, the cancer returns.”

“Thankfully, after months of treatment, Moira went into remission and has been cancer-free ever since. With Mac, after surgery to remove the initial tumor in September of 2018, and another spine procedure in February 2019 to clear what looked like an infection, unfortunately a follow up scan in May of 2019 would show that his Chordoma had come back and was spreading. This began a long battle that disabled him more and more as time went on. The cancer fight was getting harder, but throughout most of 2019 he was still able to come to the GSF office, until a third spine surgery in November of that year,” he wrote.

“As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one. We’ve all experienced it in some way. Over the years I have met so many families of our fallen heroes. It’s heartbreaking, and it’s just damn hard. Our family’s cancer fight lasted for 5 ½ years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on. While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it. He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying. Mac loved movies, and we always told him he reminded us of the soldier at the end of the extraordinary film 1917, running through the battlefield, bombs going off all around him, knocking him down one after the other, yet he keeps getting back up, refusing to quit and keeps running forward,” Gary wrote.

You can read the full blog post on GarySiniseFoundation.org.