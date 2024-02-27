Kristin Cavallari Kisses New Boyfriend Mark Estes In PDA-Filled Video

Kristin Cavallari and her new man are showing off some PDA!

The 37-year-old former Laguna Beach star and 24-year-old athlete Mark Estes debuted their relationship on Tuesday (February 27) with a cute photo in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Now, the pair are showing more with a cute PDA-filled video on TikTok.

“Ready to fall #fyp,” Mark captioned the video, which sees the pair in their bathing suits out by the pool.

The clip is set to the song “(Kissed You) Good Night” by Gloriana. Check it out below!

According to TMZ, Kristin and Mark have “been spending time together for about a month now.”

The site also reports that Kristin was down in Mexico last week to work on her Uncommon James jewelry, seemingly creating content for a new collection.

She even shared a little video of her getting photos taken in Cabo.