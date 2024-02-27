Michael Fassbender in Talks to Star in George Clooney's Espionage Series 'The Department'

Michael Fassbender may be teaming up with George Clooney for a new Showtime series.

The 46-year-old Steve Jobs actor is in talks to star in the new espionage thriller series The Department, which will be directed by the 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor, Variety reports.

The show, which is set begin filming this spring in London, is based on The Bureau, the hit French spy show created, directed and produced by Eric Rochant.

Keep reading to find out more…“The Department, based on the riveting and brilliant series The Bureau, will follow in the great tradition of Homeland, one of the most successful and brand-defining shows at Showtime,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media, previously revealed. “Just as Homeland elevated global espionage to new heights, The Department will take viewers even deeper into a world of intrigue and subterfuge with complicated characters who struggle with their own demons as they fight existential threats to the nation and the world.”

It was also recently announced that Michael will be starring in a new spy thriller flick with Cate Blanchett – get more details here.