Cate Blanchett & Michael Fassbender to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Upcoming Thriller 'Black Bag'

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender are set to co-star in a spy thriller!

The film, titled Black Bag, will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, THR reports.

Further details regarding the films plot have been kept under wraps, however, the outlet noted that Black Bag will be set in the UK.

Furthermore, the script will be written by David Keopp, who has previously worked on titles such as Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and Spider-Man.

Cate last appeared on screen in 2023′s The New Boy. Michael‘s most recent project is Taika Waititi‘s Next Goal Wins, which also released in 2023.

