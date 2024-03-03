'Big Brother' Couple Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott Split, To Divorce After Nearly 2 Years

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott have broken up and are getting a divorce!

The Big Brother stars met while competing on season 22 of the competition show, Big Brother: All Stars, and started dating shortly after, in December 2020. They got engaged in June 2021 and married in May 2022.

Now, TMZ reports that Memphis has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and they both have shared statements about the split.

See what they said and find out more inside…

“It is unfortunate that the actions and intentions of individuals involved in this situation have led to the exposure of personal and sensitive information,” Christmas told TMZ. “I believe that matters of this nature should be resolved in a private and respectful manner. I ask for privacy at this time to focus on my family.”

“My heart hurts. I did not want to have to file for divorce. I was doing everything in my power to work on our marriage. I only wish the very best in life for her and [her son] Loyal,” Memphis added.

The filing for divorce comes after they split up the week before, following her filing a temporary DV restraining order against him.

Sources tell TMZ that infidelity and lying are core reasons for the breakup, and she feels like he’s not the same person she married.

They also report that she’s been asking him for a divorce for several months.