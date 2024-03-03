Kris Jenner Reveals if She, Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Have Plans for Marriage

Kris Jenner is spilling the details on her family’s future plans regarding marriage!

If you didn’t know, Kris 68, has been publicly dating Corey Gamble since 2015. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner has reportedly rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend and NBA star Devin Booker.

Kim Kardashian has seemingly confirmed her relationship with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr..

Kris revealed whether any of the aforementioned three plan to walk down the aisle soon!

“All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans – yet,” The Kardashians star told People in an interview published on Sunday (March 3).

Since Kris‘ divorce from Robert Kardashian in 1991 and from Caitlyn Jenner in 2015, she has not been in a rush to get married again.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she said in 2018 on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast. “I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding, I’ve had the babies and the kids… I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think that I want to go there.”

