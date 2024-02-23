Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Rekindle Their Relationship Over a Year After Split - Details Revealed

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reportedly giving love another shot.

The 28-year-old model and 27-year-old basketball player dated for more than two years before splitting up in November 2022. Kendall proceeded to date musician Bad Bunny. However, they separated in December 2023.

At the 2024 Super Bowl, Kendall and Devin sparked reunion rumors when they were seated in the same suite. Now new details have been revealed.

Read more about Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s relationship status…

TMZ confirmed that Kendall and Devin were “spending more time together lately.” However, they aren’t rushing into anything serious and are not even exclusive at the moment.

Despite moving slow, the outlet noted that Kendall was also spotted in Dallas, Texas when Devin was there for a basketball game.

The reason for their initial split was revealed back in 2022.

Kendall and Bad Bunny also sparked reunion rumors at the start of the year. While they were both at the Super Bowl, they sat in different suites.

While they were an item, Bad Bunny seemingly dissed Devin in one of his songs.