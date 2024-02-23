Jennifer Lopez Travels to Japan to Celebrate Twins Max & Emme's 16th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins’ 16th birthday with a fun-filled trip!

On Friday (Feb. 22), the 54-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share a post filled with videos and photos while on a “birthday trip” to Japan with her twins Max and Emme and their friends.

“16 🥥🥥 Birthday trip 2024 🤍🤍” Jennifer captioned the post as she shared some clips from the trip, which included lots of dining out, a visit to an art museum, shopping, and a tea ceremony.

Keep reading to find out more…Jennifer also shared a clip of Emme cradling baby pigs as they visited a micro pig cafe.

“I’ve never seen Max so excited,” Jennifer says at the beginning of the video as Emme responds, “I’ve never seen myself so excited.”

The video ends with Jennifer writing, “Happy birthday to my coconuts. I love you.”

Jennifer and ex-husband Marc Anthony welcomed Max and Emme back on Feb. 22, 2008.

If you missed it, Jennifer recently announced she’s going on tour! Get all the details here.